San Clemente responds to violent beach incidents with boosted patrols

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

City officials in San Clemente are making adjustments to improve beach safety in response to recent incidents, including an assault on Marines who were not on duty. 

The City Council decided to send professional security patrols to the pier and North Beach and to close beaches two hours earlier, at 10 p.m. A dedicated Sheriff's Beach Patrol unit will soon be formed, San Clemente officials said.

San Clemente officials said they are actively engaging with the Orange County Sheriff's Department to give extra deputies sole responsibility for beach patrols. Soon, 24-hour patrols by private security guards will be conducted to boost visibility and deter disruptive behavior.

