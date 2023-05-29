Wild video shows group of teenagers attacking pair of Marines in San Clemente

Wild video out of San Clemente shows a group of teenagers assaulting a pair of military members over the weekend.

The victims, who self-identified as Marines, say that they were walking along the pier when they were confronted by the group of teens, of which there appeared to be more than 15 at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday evening.

One teen can be seen throwing a punch at one of the victims from behind before a large scuffle breaks out.

At one point, both of the Marines can be seen on the floor curled in the fetal position as the teens throw multiple kicks.

Hunter Antonino, one of the Marines who was attacked, told KCAL News that they were "stomped on" and "beat up" by the circle of assailants.

The confrontation allegedly began when the teenagers were told to stop lighting off fireworks.

Chris Duncan, the Mayor of San Clemente, and the Orange County Sheriff's Department are both aware of the incident and have launched an investigation and are working to confirm that the victims are Marines.

No major injuries were suffered in the altercation.