San Clemente peeping Tom arrested after years of reported sightings

Orange County Sheriff's Department officials reported Thursday that they had arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a series of peeping Tom reports made over the years in San Clemente and the surrounding area.

Geovani Carvallo Fiero, 36-years-old, was arrested after turning himself into authorities on Wednesday, just a week after OCSD made a social media post on their Facebook page to seek the public's assistance in locating the suspect, highlighting the individual and his tendencies.

As their original post detailed, Carvallo was seen on multiple occasions entering various residences to look through bedroom and bathroom windows of female residents. Victims detailed that he would remove his shoes to quiet his footsteps, cover or disconnect motion-sensor lights amongst other things that masked his presence on their property.

"He would park on the street, take his shoes off," described Dawn Arthur, a retired sheriff's deputy who lived in the area. "He would just stand there quietly in his socks and look in windows -- invading privacy, scaring people."

She also noted how he would focus on windows that looked into bathrooms.

"If you confronted him he would just walk right up to you and have a very calm story," Arthur said.

She detailed the relief that she, and many others, felt upon hearing that Carvallo was finally arrested after he was the target of dozens of reports over the years.

"I know for the girls here it was creepy and it was infuriating," she continued. "He was getting away with this day-after-day."

Surveillance footage shows Carvallo walking through the backyard of Arthur's mother's duplex, and even watching one of the female tenants who had briefly exited the house before entering the residence's attached laundry room.

"One lady on the street said she caught him about four years ago looking into her 16-year-old daughter's window," Arthur said.

After Arthur turned in the security tapes in early March, San Clemente Police Services officers began an investigation, noting that they were able to "identify a potential suspect."

They interviewed the man, who turned out to be Carvallo, and they were able to "secure an application for a warrant for his arrest," as detailed by Captain Tony Banfield with SCPS.

"However, prior to arresting that subject, he turned himself in here to the station," he continued.

Authorities noted that the investigation was ongoing as they searched for additional victims who were affected by Carvallo.