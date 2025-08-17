Shooting in San Bernardino leaves one dead, one wounded as search for suspect continues

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in San Bernardino on Saturday night.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. in a wash near Third Street and Palm Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to nearby hospitals, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

He has been identified as 30-year-old San Bernardino man Richard Anthony Smith.

The second victim's condition was not immediately known.

"Investigators learned Smith and the second victim were involved in an altercation with the suspects when they were shot," SBSD's release said. "The investigation is ongoing."

They did not release any details on the suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact SBSD's Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904.