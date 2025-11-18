Prescribed fires scheduled for San Bernardino National Forest to reduce overgrown vegetation

A series of prescribed burns is scheduled for the San Bernardino National Forest in an effort to reduce the amount of overgrown vegetation in several areas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fires will happen over the next few weeks. lasting through the beginning of the new year, said a social media post from the San Bernardino National Forest. They are scheduled for the area that includes Big Bear and Pine Cove, as well as additional locations throughout both San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

"We use prescribed fires to help reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure and resources from wildfires," the post said.

Residents living in the surrounding areas are advised that they may be closed to the public, and that there will be warning signs placed along roads near where the burns will take place.

Firefighters also advised that people may experience smoke during the prescribed burns.

"We will evaluate weather conditions in the hours before a burn begins," the post said. "If conditions warrant, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled."