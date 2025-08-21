Watch CBS News
San Bernardino man accused of sexually assaulting girl in an old ambulance

San Bernardino County man uses old ambulance to kidnap girl
San Bernardino County man uses old ambulance to kidnap girl 01:09

San Bernardino County deputies arrested a man after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl inside of an old ambulance. 

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the 11-year-old girl was searching for her dog in Highland when 57-year-old Guillermo Cascante offered to help her. Deputies said he pretended to work for animal control and convinced the girl he would help her find the dog if she got into the old ambulance he was driving. 

ambulance.png
Deputies said  the man allegedly kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her while holding her at gunpoint. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Cascante allegedly pointed a handgun at her when she got into the car. Investigators said he drove around Highland and molested her until dumping her on the side of the side of the road near Cunningham and 9th streets.

Deputies found the old ambulance and arrested Cascante on Wednesday. He was booked for kidnapping and two child sexual abuse crimes.

The Sheriff's Department released Cascante's photo because investigators believe he may have victimized other people. 

user72354-1755815687-media1.png
San Bernardino County deputies arrested 57-year-old Guillermo Cascante for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl in Highland. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Detectives urged potential victims and anyone with information about the case to contact the Highland Sheriff's Station at (909) 425-9793. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1(800) 782-7463 or through their website wetip.com.

