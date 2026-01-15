San Bernardino County waives recovery-related fees for property owners facing December storm damage

San Bernardino County property owners affected by December storms that delivered more than 17 inches of rain in some areas have been granted recovery-related fee waivers to help with cleanup and rebuilding.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved the fee waivers to eligible property owners, primarily in Wrightwood, Lytle Creek, Phelan, Piñon Hills, Hesperia, and areas near Mt. Baldy.

Severe winter storms, which began on Dec. 23, brought a deluge of rain that led to flooding, mudslides, and debris flow – affecting businesses, homes, and roads.

A local emergency was declared on Dec. 25, and a total of 93 structures were impacted by the storms. Two buildings were destroyed, 31 structures suffered major damage, and 37 others had minor damage.

The board approved waivers for plan review and permit fees, up to $5,000 per property, available on a first-come, first-served basis through June 30, 2027.

Debris disposal fees at landfills were also waived for properties identified by the San Bernardino County Office of Emergency Services in the Lytle Creek, Wrightwood, Phelan and Hesperia areas.

The program is limited to an estimated 48 residential properties, with a maximum of five tons per property, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through June 30, 2026.



