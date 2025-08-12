San Bernardino County deputies searching for man gone missing while making Uber Eats deliveries
San Bernardino County deputies are still searching for a man who went missing July while making deliveries as an Uber Eats driver.
Michael Anthony Sena, 33, was last seen on July 29 when he left his home in a blue Toyota Corolla, according to SBSD officials.
They say he was heading to work at the time. He never returned home that night, deputies said.
Sena is described as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing around 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
At the time, deputies said they were not looking into his disappearance as suspicious and no foul play is suspected.
Anyone who knows more is urged to contact SBSD at (760) 956-5001.