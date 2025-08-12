Watch CBS News
Local News

San Bernardino County deputies searching for man gone missing while making Uber Eats deliveries

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

San Bernardino County deputies searching for missing Uber Eats driver
San Bernardino County deputies searching for missing Uber Eats driver 00:54

San Bernardino County deputies are still searching for a man who went missing July while making deliveries as an Uber Eats driver. 

Michael Anthony Sena, 33, was last seen on July 29 when he left his home in a blue Toyota Corolla, according to SBSD officials. 

screenshot-2025-08-12-at-9-27-15-pm.png
Michael Sena, the 33-year-old San Bernardino County man who went missing in July while working as an Uber Eats delivery driver.  San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

They say he was heading to work at the time. He never returned home that night, deputies said. 

Sena is described as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing around 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

At the time, deputies said they were not looking into his disappearance as suspicious and no foul play is suspected. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact SBSD at (760) 956-5001. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue