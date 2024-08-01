San Bernardino County teacher arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

San Bernardino County deputies released the photo of a Southern California teacher accused of multiple child sexual abuse crimes, believing that he may have victimized more minors.

Local law enforcement in Peters Township, a suburb outside of Pittsburgh, and the Department of Homeland Security started the investigation in January 2024, during which they discovered 62-year-old Jack Daymond Allen allegedly messaged a minor in Pennsylvania.

After finishing their six-month investigation, the Washington County District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Allen for multiple sexual abuse crimes. Homeland Security and the Peters Township Police Department worked with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department to arrest Allen in the mountain town of Lake Arrowhead.

Middle school teacher Jack Daymond Allen is accused of multiple child sexual abuse crimes. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

During the arrest, deputies found him with child sexual abuse material, adding another charge to his booking sheet. Allen taught at the Mary Putnam Henck Intermediate School.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and urged anyone with additional information surrounding the case to contact Detective Wendy Winegar at (909) 590-4904. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1(800) 782-7463 or leave a message on their website.