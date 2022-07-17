San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy shot while responding to call in Rancho Cucamonga

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was shot in Rancho Cucamonga early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, the shooting occurred at around 12 a.m. on Sycamore Court, after dispatch received a call for service.

The responding deputy was shot twice after coming into contact with the suspect. He is said to be in stable condition.

During a press conference, SBCSD Sheriff Shannon Dicus noted that the deputy is a five-year veteran with the department.

The details of the shooting remained under investigation throughout most of Sunday, though the deputy was called to the scene after homeowners reported the suspect as suspicious.

The suspect was taken into custody by other law enforcement in the area. They were uninjured.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.