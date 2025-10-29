Rancho Cucamonga gathers for vigil remembering slain San Bernardino County deputy

Hundreds of people gathered in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil honoring San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy Andrew Nunez, who was shot and killed on Monday while responding to a domestic violence call.

Friends, family, fellow law enforcement personnel and community members were among those who filled the space outside of the city's Civic Center to pay their respects. Wreaths of flowers from various local law enforcement agencies were also placed outside the building as the vigil took place.

"He was one of our very own," said Mayor L. Dennis Michael during the vigil. "Having grown up in Rancho Cucamonga, he chose to dedicate his career to the very community that helped raise him."

Nunez, 28, was shot in the head when he was called to the 12300 block of Hollycock at around 12:40 p.m. on Monday for reports of a man armed with a gun who was threatening a woman. The alleged gunman who shot him, San Bernardino resident Angelo Jose Saldivar, 47, was arrested after a high-speed motorcycle pursuit that ended in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Upland.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office has yet to announce official plans to charge Saldivar, but the DA said that they were considering the case as murder of a peace officer.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus was also at the vigil and spoke on the powerful words that Nunez's mother shared with the crowd.

"Hearing his mom speak, you just see that unbelievable sorrow, but at the same time, pure pride in knowing that her son stood for everything that's good in the world," Dicus said while speaking with CBS LA.

Nunez, who left behind a wife, a 2-year-old daughter and another baby on the way, was remembered by his counterparts as a "really funny guy" and a "wonderful person to work with," while community members said he was a hero.

"They run towards danger, and just, honestly, anyone who is a firefighter or police officer or does anything that serves others and danger's involved, it's sacrificial, it's brave," said San Bernardino County resident Kathy Henderson. "I admire anybody who would do that."