Alleged killer of San Bernardino sheriff's deputy identified

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect alleged to have shot and killed a deputy on Monday before leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the suspect as 47-year-old Angelo Jose Saldivar. The San Bernardino resident was hospitalized in stable condition on Monday after crashing on the 210 Freeway as a result of a "legal intervention" performed by an off-duty deputy, according to Sheriff Shannon Dicus.

Charges are yet to be announced by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, although DA Jason Anderson said Monday evening that he's looking at the case as murder of a peace officer. Additional charges could be brought forth before an arraignment hearing as investigations continue.

Dicus said details will be released shortly about the alleged domestic violence incident that Saldivar was possibly involved in shortly before the fatal shooting.

28-year-old Andrew Nunez was shot and killed while responding to reports of a domestic violence incident in Rancho Cucamonga on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Saldivar is accused of shooting Deputy Andrew Nunez in the head as the 28-year-old responded to reports of a domestic violence incident on the 12300 block of Hollycock in Rancho Cucamonga at about 12:37 p.m.

He allegedly fled the scene on a motorcycle, reaching speeds approaching 200 miles per hour, Dicus said. He drove aggressively on the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway, at times crossing over to the westbound lanes in the wrong direction on side streets.

At 1:35 p.m., while reaching into a backpack, he collided with the back of a vehicle on the 210 Freeway in Ontario, near Campus Avenue and was ejected from the bike.

No additional details about Saldivar were immediately made available.