San Bernardino mass power outages affect more than 29,000, forcing closure of 14 schools

Mass power outages were reported in the city of San Bernardino on Tuesday morning, just as temperatures ramped up across the Inland Empire.

According to Southern California Edison, more than 29,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning due to four different outages. As of 10 a.m., no causes were determined.

Edison estimated that it could last until 3:30 p.m.

The second day of school was canceled on 14 campuses across San Bernardino on Tuesday due to the outages, according to the local school district.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District announced the closures on social media just before 8:30 a.m., after the school day began at many of the campuses.

"Parents, please arrange to pick up your children as soon as possible this morning," the district said.

The following schools were closed:

Chavez Middle

Salinas

Nutrition Services

Shandin Hills

Kendall Complex

Holcomb

Hillside

North Park

Cajon High

Palm Avenue

Vermont

PDC

North Verdemont

Kimbark

Newmark

Muscoy