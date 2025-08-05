Watch CBS News
San Bernardino mass power outages affect more than 29,000, forcing closure of 14 schools

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
/ KCAL News

Mass power outages were reported in the city of San Bernardino on Tuesday morning, just as temperatures ramped up across the Inland Empire.

According to Southern California Edison, more than 29,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning due to four different outages. As of 10 a.m., no causes were determined.

Edison estimated that it could last until 3:30 p.m.

The second day of school was canceled on 14 campuses across San Bernardino on Tuesday due to the outages, according to the local school district.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District announced the closures on social media just before 8:30 a.m., after the school day began at many of the campuses.

"Parents, please arrange to pick up your children as soon as possible this morning," the district said.

The following schools were closed:

  • Chavez Middle 
  • Salinas 
  • Nutrition Services  
  • Shandin Hills 
  • Kendall Complex 
  • Holcomb 
  • Hillside 
  • North Park 
  • Cajon High 
  • Palm Avenue 
  • Vermont 
  • PDC 
  • North Verdemont 
  • Kimbark 
  • Newmark 
  • Muscoy  
