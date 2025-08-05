Scorching triple-digit heat expected to impact parts of Southern California

A significant warm-up is coming to much of Southern California with triple-digit heat expected to scorch parts of the valleys and Inland Empire.

Temperatures will remain normal through Tuesday with a gradual increase on Wednesday. Forecasters predict conditions will peak on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys. It will go into effect at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and remain until 8 p.m. on Friday. Weather officials say temperatures in these areas are expected to reach up to 105 degrees.

KCAL News has also issued a Next Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday to warn communities about the upcoming weather event that may alter their daily routines. It has been issued for all communities except the coast.

KCAL Meteorologist Marina Jurica says the widespread heat will bring some of the hottest afternoon temperatures of the year in some areas.

Maximum temperature forecast for Thursday:

Los Angeles: 90 degrees

Pasadena: 94 degrees

Simi Valley: 88 degrees

Ventura: 71 degrees

Santa Clarita: 101 degrees

Ojai: 92 degrees

Lancaster: 104 degrees

Paso Robles: 100 degrees

The hot conditions will also increase the risk of fire danger. The NWS says that if a fire starts, elevated fire behavior and growth could be expected.

Weather officials suggest people drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, stay in air-conditioned rooms and minimize outdoor physical activities.