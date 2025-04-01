Sales tax in Los Angeles County increases to 9.75%

Customers in Los Angeles County could see their bills a bit higher starting Tuesday, as sales tax across the county will increase.

On April 1, sales tax in LA County will go up from 9.5% to 9.75%.

Voters approved the increase back in November 2024. Measure A calls for the sales tax on items like clothing, toys and furniture to go up by half a cent, but since it replaces the temporary quarter cent tax that had in place under Measure H, there will only be a quarter cent raise starting Tuesday.

Measure A is aimed at helping fund homelessness services. Some of the revenue will be used to maintain existing programs distributed to cities based on the annual count of homeless people. About a third of the money will go to the LA County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency, which was created in 2023 to oversee the building of new housing and other solutions to homelessness.

County officials estimate the increase should help generate more than $1 billion each year.

Some cities approved their own tax increases. In places like Lancaster and Palmdale, shoppers will actually be paying 11.25% in taxes. Measure A will remain in effect until it is repealed by voters.

Cities with the highest sales taxes in LA County:

City of Lancaster 11.25%

City of Palmdale 11.25%

City of Azusa 10.75%

City of Compton 10.75%

City of Glendora 10.75%

City of Irwindale 10.75%

City of Lynwood 10.75%

City of Pico Rivera 10.75%

City of Santa Fe Springs 10.75%

City of Santa Monica 10.75%

City of South El Monte 10.75%

City of South Gate 10.75%