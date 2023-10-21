SAG-AFTRA, studios to resume talks on Tuesday as strike reaches 100-day mark

As the actors strike reaches its 100th day, negotiators for SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios have announced that they will return to the bargaining table next week.

The plans to meet again were announced in a statement from SAG-AFTRA, the union representing more than 150,000 actors across the United States.

"As we mark the 100th day of our strike, we are pleased to confirm the company executives have asked us to return to the table. Official Negotiations will resume one Tuesday, October 24th," the statement said.

Many had hoped that the strike would come to an end earlier, as both sides reinitiated talks just days after the nearly 150-day long WGA strike came to an end in late-September.

However, those talks suddenly halted after about a week, as Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) negotiators released a statement that said there was a clear "gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA."

Members could be seen on picket lines throughout Los Angeles last week.

Related: WGA ends strike, releases details on tentative deal with studios

"It is clear that the strength and solidarity shown by our members has sent an unmistakable message to the CEOs. As we have repeatedly said, we are ready, willing and able to engage on a moment's notice to meet and to work across the table to achieve a deal that is worthy of your sacrifice. Including this morning, just as our bi-annual SAG-AFTRA Convention is underway," the statement said.

SAG-AFTRA members are seeking a new contract that includes increased residuals for streaming content, restrictions regarding the use of artificial intelligence and better wages.

After talks were called off, members of various Hollywood unions, including the Writers Guild of America, the Directors Guild of America, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the American Federation of Musicians, the Teamsters and Hollywood Basic Crafts issued a joint statement calling for talks to resume immediately as the entertainment industry remains in limbo.

The SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 14, just two months after WGA members began their own strike on May 2.