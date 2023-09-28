Watch CBS News
Entertainment

SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood studios to resume negotiations

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Representatives for Hollywood actors are set to resume negotiations with studios, just hours after a 150-day strike by the Writers Guild of America came to an end. 

The decision to resume negotiations was announced by a joint statement from the Screen Actor's Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and AMPTP (The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) the agency representing major film and television production studios. 

"SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will resume negotiations for a new TV/Theatrical contract on Monday, October 2," the statement said. "Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance."

Actors went on strike back in mid-July, nearly two months after WGA members took to the picket lines. They finally reached a deal with studios over the weekend, putting an end to the five-month long strike that was the first step in bringing the entertainment industry to a grinding halt. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 27, 2023 / 6:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.