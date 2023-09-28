SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood studios to resume negotiations

Representatives for Hollywood actors are set to resume negotiations with studios, just hours after a 150-day strike by the Writers Guild of America came to an end.

The decision to resume negotiations was announced by a joint statement from the Screen Actor's Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and AMPTP (The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) the agency representing major film and television production studios.

"SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will resume negotiations for a new TV/Theatrical contract on Monday, October 2," the statement said. "Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance."

Actors went on strike back in mid-July, nearly two months after WGA members took to the picket lines. They finally reached a deal with studios over the weekend, putting an end to the five-month long strike that was the first step in bringing the entertainment industry to a grinding halt.

