SAG-AFTRA seeking strike authorization vote ahead of negotiations with studios

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing more than 160,000 actors, journalists, radio personalities and more, is prepared to enter upcoming negotiations with studios in less than a month's time with hopes of entering talks with a strike authorization already in hand.

In a letter sent to Screen Actor's Guild - American Film, Television and Radio Artists members, union leaders have called for a vote on whether or not they will strike if negotiations come to a standstill.

"On June 7, SAG-AFTRA will enter into negotiations with the trade association representing major studios, streamers and production companies — the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP)," said the letter. "Our goal in this negotiation is to ensure our members working in film, television and streaming/new media can continue to earn a professional living with a contract that honors our contributions."

The letter lists a number of demands that will be touched upon in negotiations, including contributions to benefit plans, member protections from "erosion of income" by inflation and reduced residuals, unregulated use of artificial intelligence and demands for self-taped auditions.

With less than a month until both sides head to the bargaining table, SAG-AFTRA leaders are "100% in support of entering negotiations with a strike authorization in hand," the letter says, noting that the authorization would allow them to enter with "all of the leverage possible in order to secure the best deal."

While the vote does not actually put the strike into action, it allows the board to call for such in the instance studios fail to agree to the union's requested contractual improvements.

"A strike is never a first option, but a last resort," SAG-AFTRA said. "Yet, it's better to have and not need than to need and not have."

The move would mark the second major strike involving Hollywood studios, as Writers Guild of America members enter their third week of picketing as they fight for a better contract. AMPTP is also currently involved in ongoing negotiations with the Directors Guild of America.