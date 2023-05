Flavor Flav, Jason Sudeikis join WGA strikers; SAG authorizes strike vote ahead of negotiations Jeff Nguyen reports from Burbank, where WGA strikers gathered on Thursday during their third week of picketing. They were joined by two familiar faces in Flavor Flav and Jason Sudeikis, who offered their support. The move comes hours after SAG, another union facing negotiations with studios, is set to vote on their own strike.