Ryan Poehling and the Anaheim Ducks agree to a 4-year, $15 million contract extension

Forward Ryan Poehling has agreed to a four-year, $15 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks during his first season with the team.

The Ducks announced the deal Thursday for Poehling (PAY-ling), who has seven goals and 17 assists in 54 games while serving as a top penalty killer and defensive forward.

Anaheim acquired Poehling and a second-round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers last June in a trade for center Trevor Zegras.

While general manager Pat Verbeek's decision to give up on Zegras — a fan favorite and former first-round pick — remains unpopular among many Anaheim fans, Poehling has assuaged that disappointment somewhat by excelling in a key depth role for the second-place Ducks, who are firmly in the race for their first playoff appearance since 2018.

The Ducks are the fourth NHL team for the 27-year-old Poehling, a first-round pick by Montreal in 2017. He spent one season with Pittsburgh before signing as a free agent in 2023 with Philadelphia, where he set career highs with 12 goals and 19 assists last season.

Poehling is now signed with Anaheim through the 2029-30 season, and he is getting a raise from his current two-year, $3.8 million deal.