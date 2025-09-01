Poodle who helped first responders during Los Angeles wildfires nominated for national award

A local therapy dog is in the running for a national award after providing much-needed support to first responders during the Los Angeles wildfires.

Throw him a ball and 6-year-old Rudy will chase it. The poodle loves backrubs and playing with his buddies at their Chatsworth home, but when his vest comes on, he knows it's time for business.

Six-year-old poodle Rudy lives in Chatsworth with his owner. KCAL News

"We're trained by first responders, for first responders," said his owner, Steven Zonis.

Zonis has been training Rudy to be a certified therapy dog since he was a puppy. It's become his passion after a long career as an engineer, where he logged a lot of travel.

"I was tired of airplanes. I was tired of hotel beds, and I wanted to stay home and spend time with my dog," Zonis said.

Zonis kept busy in retirement, first volunteering for the Los Angeles Police Department, then spending hours training Rudy and, later, his other dog, Ella. When the LAPD launched its therapy dog program a few years ago, Zonis was able to combine his two newfound passions to be a therapy dog handler specifically for first responders.

"We're involved when there's a homicide, suicide, when there is a catastrophic event and we make it easier for them to relieve their stresses," Zonis said.

Rudy is a therapy dog for the Los Angeles Police Department. When he is working, he wears a vest identifying him as a therapy dog. KCAL News

When the Palisades and Eaton fires ignited in January, Zonis and Rudy went straight to work. Zonis said they spent over nine days in the field.

From the Rosebowl to the Palisades Command Center, lifeguard stations, break rooms, call centers and relief stations, Rudy was a sight for sore eyes.

Zonis said Rudy was just what first responders needed at that very and for that, he's now a semifinalist for the American Humane Society's 2025 Hero Therapy Dog title.

The deadline to vote on the American Humane Society's website is Sept.15.

With or without the title, Zonis said he's so proud of Rudy for being a hero, helping heroes.

"They see a lot of death and they see a lot of injury; it's part of their job, but it doesn't mean that it doesn't stress them out," Zonis said.