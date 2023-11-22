Watch CBS News
RPV burglary suspect pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash, killing an innocent driver

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A rented, white Lexus SUV that was involved in an early Wednesday morning Rancho Palos Verdes burglary, evaded two police agency pursuits and ultimately crashed into two vehicles in South Los Angeles, killing one of the innocent drivers.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lomita Station responded to a Rancho Palos Verdes burglary call and began pursuing suspects driving a white Lexus SUV and a black Porsche.

As the pursuit continued onto the 110 Freeway, California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase, losing sight of the Porsche.

At some point, officers called off the pursuit, and as the SUV sped off the freeway at the Imperial Highway offramp, it crashed into two other vehicles. A silver sedan was T-boned, and the driver of that car was killed.

innocent-crash-victim-vehicle.jpg
One of the vehicles involved in the deadly Wednesday morning burglary suspect crash  KCAL News

Another vehicle was also struck, and that driver was taken to the hospital. Three suspects jumped out of the white Lexus SUV and were ultimately taken into custody, and are reported to be in the hospital.

From the crash site, LAPD Sgt. Keith Mott relayed the heartbreak and frustration of an innocent driver's death.

"It's unfortunate we have someone that was killed because individuals are out doing crimes at the holiday season. Here it is now, families going to be without their loved one for Thanksgiving and not for something that their loved one did, but that individuals did that caused their family member not to be with them," Mott said.

As multiple agencies investigate the crash site, Imperial Highway between Broadway and Figueroa will likely be closed through early Wednesday morning, as well as the NB 110 Freeway offramp at Imperial Highway. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 7:14 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

