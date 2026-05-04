LA County homicide detectives investigating woman's fatal shooting in Rosemead

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating a woman's fatal shooting in the San Gabriel Valley early Monday morning.

It happened just before 6:15 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of Strathmore Avenue in Rosemead, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, deputies said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited as the preliminary investigation began. Video from the scene showed detectives scouring the area and multiple evidence markers on the front lawn of a home, which was blocked off by police tape. LASD Operation Safe Streets personnel, who investigate criminal street gangs, were also seen outside the home.

More video showed a shopping cart and a wagon that both appeared to be carrying someone's belongings.

One person was detained at the scene for the shooting for questioning, but deputies said that he was not officially arrested.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.