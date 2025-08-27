Coach and umpire charged for on-field brawl during LA County youth baseball tournament

Charges have been filed against both the coach and the umpire involved in an on-field brawl during a youth baseball tournament in Rosemead over the weekend.

Video shows the intense moments the altercation takes place in front of dozens of players and their supporters at a tournament being held on Rosemead Park Fields. The coach is seen approaching the umpire on a few occasions, clearly agitated by a call made in a previous play, resulting in his ejection.

Moments later, the two men begin to trade punches before the fight ends up on the dirt just in front of first base as other coaches and parents rush to break up the scuffle.

Though he didn't want to appear on camera, the umpire says that he felt he was forced to defend himself, fearful that the coach was going to attack him. He says that he gave multiple warnings to the coach before his ejection.

"The next thing you know, the guy is bumping him, sticking his finger in his face and calling him names. ... The video does not show the warning, the restriction," said Don DeGrazia, a spokesperson for the umpire. "He tries to get the coach to go back to the dugout, but as soon as the coach got the word that he didn't want to hear, he was ejected. ... The coach wants to jump up, start putting his hands in his face."

Tournament organizers say that both of the men were removed from the game and cited by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies. They shared a statement with CBS News Los Angeles, which read in part: "Unfortunately, some parents get way too involved and it comes at the expense of the kids. ... Sportsmanship is key and should be passed through generations."

Deputies say that both of the men were escorted off of the property and now face misdemeanor charges for mutual combat. Each is slated to appear in court in the coming weeks.