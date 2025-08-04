Evacuation orders issued as Rosa Fire burns over 120 acres in Riverside County

Evacuation orders have been issued as a large brush fire burns east of Anza in the Ribbonwood area of Riverside County.

The blaze, dubbed the Rosa Fire, was first reported at around 3 p.m. near Highway 74 in the Mountain Center Community and quickly grew to engulf more than 120 acres, according to the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

As the flames continued to spread, firefighters issued evacuation orders and warnings for several zones in the surrounding area. Zones RVC 1983-A, RVC-2121 and RVC-2051 were ordered to leave the area while zones RVC-1984, RVC-2054 and RVC-2122 were placed under evacuation warnings.

A full list of evacuations can be seen here.

Nearly 30 fire engines, several water-dropping aircraft and 150 firefighters were assigned to battle the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.