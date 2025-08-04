Watch CBS News
Local News

Evacuation orders issued as Rosa Fire burns over 120 acres in Riverside County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Evacuation orders have been issued as a large brush fire burns east of Anza in the Ribbonwood area of Riverside County. 

The blaze, dubbed the Rosa Fire, was first reported at around 3 p.m. near Highway 74 in the Mountain Center Community and quickly grew to engulf more than 120 acres, according to the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. 

As the flames continued to spread, firefighters issued evacuation orders and warnings for several zones in the surrounding area. Zones RVC 1983-A, RVC-2121 and RVC-2051 were ordered to leave the area while zones RVC-1984, RVC-2054 and RVC-2122 were placed under evacuation warnings. 

A full list of evacuations can be seen here

Nearly 30 fire engines, several water-dropping aircraft and 150 firefighters were assigned to battle the fire. 

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and no injuries have been reported. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue