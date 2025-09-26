Robbery suspects rip Rolex watch off victim's wrist at LA gas station

Suspects wrestle Rolex watch away from victim at LA gas station

Suspects wrestle Rolex watch away from victim at LA gas station

Suspects wrestle Rolex watch away from victim at LA gas station

Three robbery suspects ambushed and ripped a Rolex watch off a man's wrist while he was fueling up at a Los Angeles gas station on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the daytime robbery happened at 5 p.m. near the intersection of Van Nuys and Ventura Boulevards, across the street from Berge Ouzouzian's watch repair shop.

"It's unbelievable," Ouzouzian said. "It's scary."

Security camera video shows the suspects arriving at the Chevron gas station in a black Audi sedan. Three passengers wearing hoodies and masks, exited the car and assaulted the victim while he was pumping gas. LAPD investigators said one of the suspects had a hidden gun.

After ripping the watch off the victim's wrist, the three suspects got back into the car and drove westbound on Ventura Boulevard. While he expressed his disbelief, Ouzouzian said he's seen similar robberies in the past.

"They're not afraid," Ouzouzian said. "Some guys are either desperate or out of control."

Ouzouzian said the Rolex could be worth anywhere between $5,000 and $25,000. He expressed relief that the victim survived the assault.

"The life is more important than the object," Ouzouzian said.

Investigators described the suspects as 6-foot men, approximately 18 years old.