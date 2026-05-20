Roads near LAX closed as crews patch natural gas leak

A natural gas leak has closed parts of Sepulveda Boulevard and 96th Street near the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said construction crews struck a six-inch gas line and water main, causing the leak. Firefighters said the Department of Transportation has closed the northbound side of Sepulveda Boulevard at Imperial Highway and both sides of 96th Street.

The LA Department of Water and Power and the gas company have sent crews to the area, but LAFD is unsure how long it will take to patch the gas line.

Firefighters urged drivers to account for severe traffic to and from LAX.