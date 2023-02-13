Road rage suspect arrested following crash in Upland
Police arrested a suspect who allegedly instigated a road rage incident leading to a crash in Upland on Sunday.
According to a tweet from Upland Police Department, officers arrested a suspect who "admitted to instigating" a road rage incident that caused a collision near 11th Street and 3rd Avenue on Sunday.
Officers also say that the suspect was driving with a suspended license.
They were cited for misdemeanor violations and had their vehicle impounded.
The suspect's identity was not immediately known.
Police did not provide any further information on the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.