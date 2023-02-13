Road rage suspect arrested following crash in Upland

Police arrested a suspect who allegedly instigated a road rage incident leading to a crash in Upland on Sunday.

According to a tweet from Upland Police Department, officers arrested a suspect who "admitted to instigating" a road rage incident that caused a collision near 11th Street and 3rd Avenue on Sunday.

Today we responded to a traffic collision near 11th St and 3rd Ave. We contacted the driver, who admitted to instigating a road rage incident while driving on a suspended license. The driver was cited for misdemeanor violations and his vehicle was impounded. #UPD_ProudToServe pic.twitter.com/p5v8s7mb9L — Upland Police Department (@UplandPD) February 13, 2023

Officers also say that the suspect was driving with a suspended license.

They were cited for misdemeanor violations and had their vehicle impounded.

The suspect's identity was not immediately known.

Police did not provide any further information on the incident.