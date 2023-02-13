Watch CBS News
Road rage suspect arrested following crash in Upland

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police arrested a suspect who allegedly instigated a road rage incident leading to a crash in Upland on Sunday. 

According to a tweet from Upland Police Department, officers arrested a suspect who "admitted to instigating" a road rage incident that caused a collision near 11th Street and 3rd Avenue on Sunday. 

Officers also say that the suspect was driving with a suspended license. 

They were cited for misdemeanor violations and had their vehicle impounded. 

The suspect's identity was not immediately known. 

Police did not provide any further information on the incident. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 7:33 PM

