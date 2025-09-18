Box truck driver killed in Long Beach after road rage crash

A case of road rage between two drivers in Long Beach ended in a crash that killed a bystander and injured two others.

The Long Beach Police Department said the deadly crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday near 7th Street and Margo Avenue. Police said their preliminary investigation determined that speed and reckless driving caused the deadly collision.

Investigators said two cars, a Tesla Model 3 and a dark-colored Subaru, were weaving through traffic during an apparent road rage incident. The Tesla rear-ended a box truck that was carrying hazardous materials. The force of the crash sent the box truck through a brick wall and caused it to overturn.

The collision killed the box truck driver and hospitalized two passengers. The Tesla driver was also hospitalized after the crash.

Police said no hazardous materials were released.

Officers will withhold the identity of the box truck driver until the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner notifies his family.

Long Beach PD urged witnesses to contact Detective Ashley Van Holland at (562) 570-7355. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.