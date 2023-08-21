Road closures in LA County due to flooding after Tropical Storm Hilary
The rain from Tropical Storm Hilary has caused many traffic delays due to flooding and other traffic incidents on our roads in SoCal.
Here is a list of incidents to look out for:
- Highway 101 (Hollywood Freeway) is closed at Universal Center Drive and is backed up to Highland Avenue due to mudslide
- Three lanes closed on the northbound side of the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley due to flooding
- Minor flooding on 210 Freeway near Oak Hill in Duarte, Mel Canyon is also closed in Duarte
- Overturned semi blocking eastbound lanes on the 10 east of Cedar
- The Sepulveda Basin remains flooded on Burbank Boulevard between the 405 Freeway and Hayvenhurst Avenue along with Woodley Avenue between Victory and Burbank boulevards
- Flooding on the westbound 118 Freeway at Tampa Avenue
- Mudslide on the 14 Freeway northbound #2 lane between Avenue P and Avenue N in Palmdale
