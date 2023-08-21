Watch CBS News
Local News

Road closures in LA County due to flooding after Tropical Storm Hilary

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The rain from Tropical Storm Hilary has caused many traffic delays due to flooding and other traffic incidents on our roads in SoCal.

Here is a list of incidents to look out for:

  • Highway 101 (Hollywood Freeway) is closed at Universal Center Drive and is backed up to Highland Avenue due to mudslide
  • Three lanes closed on the northbound side of the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley due to flooding
  • Minor flooding on 210 Freeway near Oak Hill in Duarte, Mel Canyon is also closed in Duarte    
  • Overturned semi blocking eastbound lanes on the 10 east of Cedar
  • The Sepulveda Basin remains flooded on Burbank Boulevard between the 405 Freeway and Hayvenhurst Avenue along with Woodley Avenue between Victory and Burbank boulevards
  • Flooding on the westbound 118 Freeway at Tampa Avenue
  • Mudslide on the 14 Freeway northbound #2 lane between Avenue P and Avenue N in Palmdale

For the latest traffic conditions in your area, click here.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 10:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.