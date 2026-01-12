Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after Riverside Uber driver allegedly stabbed by passenger

By Joy Benedict,
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi,
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

An Uber driver was allegedly stabbed by a passenger multiple times over the weekend in Riverside, according to police. 

It happened at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, when Riverside police were sent to the intersection of California Avenue and Adams Street upon learning of the incident. 

Investigators said that the driver, a man in his 60s, was picking up a fare in the area when he was attacked by the passenger. 

"It sounds like it just may have happened while they were stopped, and this from what we gather, is completely unprovoked," said Officer Ryan Railsback." 

Police say that the suspect, an unidentified 24-year-old man from Riverside, tried to run from the area after the stabbing. He was located a short distance away and taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. They're still working to determine a motive in the incident.

The driver was rushed to the hospital in critical yet stable condition with several stab wounds and lacerations, police said. 

Although Uber doesn't have data posted specifically on attacks against drivers, their latest data regarding assault deaths shows violence is up 96%.

For Riverside residents living in the surrounding area, the incident is nerve-racking and a little too close to home.

"It's really heartwrenching and scary," said Ethan Avileel. "Hearing that for an Uber driver, that's pretty sad. He's doing his job working and probably didn't expect anything."

An Uber spokesperson shared a statement with CBS LA regarding the incident, calling what the driver went through "absolutely terrifying."

"Our thoughts are with him as he recovers from this senseless attack," the statement said. "As soon as this incident was reported to us, we banned the rider from the platform. We have been in touch with the driver and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

Investigators say that the suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. 

