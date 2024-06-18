Riverside police shoot carjacking suspect

An alleged carjacking suspect was shot by police in Riverside on Tuesday.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of Palm Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Officers were looking for the car, which was taken during a carjacking, after learning that it might be in the area. They pulled up behind the car, at which point the driver pulled into the parking lot of the complex.

They say that the both the passenger and driver, who allegedly had a gun, jumped out of the car after coming to a stop prompting them to open fire.

The driver was struck by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in stable condition. The passenger was not hit, police said.

Officers arrested the passenger at the scene.

Investigators did not provide any further information on the shooting or pending investigation.

Neither of the suspects were identified.

No other injuries were reported.