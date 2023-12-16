Watch CBS News
Riverside man arrested for series of armed robberies while wearing clown mask

By KCAL-News Staff

A Riverside man has been arrested for a series of armed robberies at different stores while wearing a clown mask in late August and early September.

Jesse James Swanson, the alleged suspect connected to a string of armed robberies committed in Riverside while wearing a clown mask.  Riverside Police Department

The first incident happened on Aug. 26, when the man robbed the Circle K store located in the 1600 block of Main Street in Riverside while armed with a handgun. Days later, on Sept. 2, the suspect robbed the same store just after 2:40 a.m., again at gunpoint, according to Riverside Police Department.

Police further noted that the man committed another armed robbery on Sept. 7, targeting te 7-eleven store, located in the 1100 block of W. La Cadena Drive. 

During the course of their investigations, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 23-year-old Riverside man Jesse James Swanson, and his getaway driver, 56-year-old Riverside man Daniel William Clark. 

Clark was arrested on Nov. 15 and booked for conspiracy, weapons violations and robbery. Investigators located a firearm during his arrest but did not provide further information. 

Nearly a month later, on Dec. 13, Swanson was located and arrested. He was booked for armed robbery, weapons violations and possession of stolen property. He is currently being held on $100,000 bail. 

As they continue their investigation, detectives ask anyone with further information to contact them at (951) 353-7103. 

