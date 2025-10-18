Suspect arrested for deadly shooting outside of Riverside grocery store

Police on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect who fatally shot a man outside of a Riverside grocery store earlier in the week.

They were called to the 920 block of Magnolia Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 13, after receiving reports of a shooting in the grocery store's parking lot, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult man suffering from several gunshot wounds," the release said. "Officers immediately provided lifesaving measures, but the victim unfortunately died from his injuries."

Edgar Rivera. Riverside Police Department

He was identified on Friday as 27-year-old Perris man Luis Gonzalez.

The suspect, who police identified as 27-year-old Moreno Valley resident Edgar Rivera, remained at the scene and surrendered to officers, the release said.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim ... and the suspect ... were known to each other," according to police. "For reasons still under investigation, Rivera shot Gonzalez in front of the store in the parking lot."

Rivera was booked at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside where he remained behind bars on Saturday in lieu of $2 million bail.

Anyone who knows more about the incident was asked to contact RPD detectives at (951) 353-7103.