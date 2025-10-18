Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested for deadly shooting outside of Riverside grocery store

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Police on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect who fatally shot a man outside of a Riverside grocery store earlier in the week. 

They were called to the 920 block of Magnolia Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 13, after receiving reports of a shooting in the grocery store's parking lot, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department. 

"When officers arrived, they located an adult man suffering from several gunshot wounds," the release said. "Officers immediately provided lifesaving measures, but the victim unfortunately died from his injuries."

thumbnail-edgar-rivera-booking-photo.jpg
Edgar Rivera. Riverside Police Department

He was identified on Friday as 27-year-old Perris man Luis Gonzalez. 

The suspect, who police identified as 27-year-old Moreno Valley resident Edgar Rivera, remained at the scene and surrendered to officers, the release said. 

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim ... and the suspect ... were known to each other," according to police. "For reasons still under investigation, Rivera shot Gonzalez in front of the store in the parking lot."

Rivera was booked at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside where he remained behind bars on Saturday in lieu of $2 million bail. 

Anyone who knows more about the incident was asked to contact RPD detectives at (951) 353-7103.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue