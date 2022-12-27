Riverside Festival of Lights continues annual tradition

After 30 years, a spectacular holiday tradition is still going strong.

The Festival of Lights in Riverside includes activities on the pedestrian mall, a virtual winter wonderland, and vendors selling holiday-themed items.

But the main attraction is still the lights: More than 5 million of them lighting up downtown.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Annual Festival of Lights, located at 3649 Mission Inn Ave., runs through January 6, 2023.