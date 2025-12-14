Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing in Riverside, police say

A 34-year-old man who allegedly stabbed another man to death in Riverside last week has been arrested, according to police.

The incident was reported at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, in the 3700 block of University Avenue, said a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a man, identified as 35-year-old Moreno Valley resident Jullian Hughes, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died after he was take to a nearby hospital, police said.

The suspect, who police were able to identify as Riverside man John Larry Perryman, was located near 14th Street and Segewick Avenue after he initially fled from the spot of the stabbing, according to the release.

Perryman was booked on suspicion of murder and is slated to appear in court next week, police said.

"This was a senseless act of violence, and our thoughts are with Mr. Hughes' family, said a statement from Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez.

As their investigation into the incident continues, detectives ask anyone with further details to contact them at (951) 353-7104.