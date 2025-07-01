Riverside County Wolf Fire evacuations still in place; Lake and Juniper fire orders lifted

As temperatures rose and conditions dried over the weekend, residents of Southern California received a swift reminder of fire season as at least seven fires broke out across the Southland, according to Cal Fire.

The fires were mostly split between Riverside and San Bernardino counties, burning thousands of acres and forcing evacuations.

As of Tuesday afternoon, just the Wolf Fire in Riverside County still had mandatory evacuations in place. Three of the seven were still at 50% or less containment and burned more than 20 acres as of Tuesday.

Wolf Fire

Located near Banning, the Wolf Fire has burned about 2,414 acres since it started on Sunday afternoon. As of Tuesday, containment was at 30%.

Cal Fire said crews were attacking the blaze aggressively from the air and ground.

"Steep, rugged terrain, high temperatures and wind remain challenging factors for firefighters," Cal Fire said in a post to X. "Cooler temperatures [Tuesday night], with higher humidity will assist firefighters in constructing and strengthening containment lines."

Evacuation orders remained in place in the immediate area. An evacuation map can be found here.

According to Cal Fire, three firefighters have been injured while battling the blaze.

Juniper Fire

The Juniper Fire in Riverside Fire quickly ignited and ballooned up to nearly 700 acres on Monday afternoon.

A rapid response by crews to the blaze, which was located in unincorporated Perris, managed to slow the spread. Evacuation orders were issued by 3 p.m. but were rescinded by 9 p.m., Cal Fire said.

Containment was at 30% as of Tuesday, as crews continue to strengthen containment lines.

Lake Fire

San Bernardino County's Lake Fire burned just south of Hesperia in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains starting Saturday afternoon.

Evacuation orders were issued quickly and were retracted by Sunday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, the blaze covers 483 acres according to Cal Fire, although forward progress has been stopped. It's currently at 50% containment.