Evacuation orders remain as crews continue battling Wolf Fire near Banning

Firefighters in Riverside County are working to stop the forward progress of the Wolf Fire that erupted over the weekend, burning near Banning.

Although crews have managed to gain 10% containment on the blaze, it has grown to 1,400 acres overnight, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was first reported on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Wolfskill Truck Trail, near the Old Banning Idyllwild Road.

The county has sent multiple resources to help battle the fire, including about 300 firefighters, 70 engines and four water-dropping helicopters, according to Cal Fire.

Fire crews used water-dropping helicopters to help battle the Wolf Fire in Riverside County. KCAL News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It is unclear if any structures have been damaged or destroyed.

No injuries have been reported.

Evacuation orders and warnings

As the fire began to spread, pushing towards Highway 243, getting closer to neighborhoods, officials issued evacuation orders and warnings that remain in place.

An evacuation shelter has been established at Hemet High School on 41701 E. Stetson Ave. An animal shelter has also been established for residents with pets at 581 S. Grand Avenue.

Brush fires spark across Inland Empire

The weekend was plagued with multiple brush fires erupting across the Inland Empire region. On Saturday, the Lake Fire, which has burned nearly 500 acres and is 25% contained in San Bernardino County near the Silverwood Lake recreational area close to Hesperia, forced evacuation orders, which have since been downgraded to warnings.

Not far from the Cable Fire, which has burned 20 acres and is 50% contained, is the Smiley Fire, which burned up to 83 acres and is now fully contained.

On Sunday, along with the Wolf Fire, the Mandalay Fire, which is 83 acres, broke out near homes in Riverside. Officials issued evacuation orders, which have since been lifted. The Mindy Fire also erupted and grew to 100 acres before crews stopped forward progress, getting 70% contained.