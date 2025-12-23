Two arrested for stealing $80k horse from Riverside County ranch, deputies say

Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a horse worth approximately $80,000 in November, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Nov. 26 at a home in the 56000 block of Monroe Street in unincorporated Thermal, said RSO's news release.

"he Rural Crime Team assumed the investigation and determined that a bay thoroughbred mare, valued at approximately $80,000, was stolen from a local horse ranch," the release said.

While investigating the incident, they were able to identify the two suspects involved in the theft as 22-year-old Zachery Cobbs and 27-year-old Cinderella Von Falkenhausen, both of Temecula. They were each arrested on Monday, Dec. 22 and booked on charges of grand theft and conspiracy to commit theft, deputies said.

As they work to recover the horse and return it to its rightful owner, deputies ask anyone who may know more to contact RSO's Thermal Sheriff's Station at (760) 863-8990.