A Riverside County Supervisor asked prosecutors to investigate Sheriff Chad Bianco after an audit found he allegedly used millions of taxpayer dollars during his failed run for governor.

"I've been in politics for quite a while, and I understand the use of public money and campaign money," Supervisor Jose Medina said. "Certainly, to me, he has very much blurred the lines.

Medina requested the report from the Riverside County Auditor-Controller, which says Bianco used nearly $3.2 million to cover trips for himself and his security detail over the 12-month period he was running for governor. Expenses were used to cover gubernatorial debates, podcast appearances and other political events unrelated to county business, according to the report.

According to the Auditor's report, Bianco charged taxpayers for a stay at the Ritz-Carlton for himself and his security detail for a podcast appearance. It also says that he stayed at the JW Marriott in San Francisco for a gubernatorial debate in April, along with his security team, all covered by Riverside County taxpayers.

The auditor included receipts like a taxpayer-covered dinner where Bianco and his security team apparently ordered bone-in ribeye steaks and cream of corn.

Bianco's office did not respond to CBS LA's request for comment by Friday afternoon. When CBS LA first reported the audit on Wednesday, Undersheriff Don Sharp defended the expenditures.

"Sheriff Bianco has received death threats dating back to his opposition to COVID mandates and his efforts to stand up for Riverside County residents," the statement said, in part. "Those threats have continued and intensified over time, resulting in arrests both in California and out of state ... Serving as the elected Sheriff is not a job that ends at the close of business. Sheriff Bianco holds that responsibility 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

At the same time, Bianco is also fighting a battle on another front, as he launches a lawsuit aimed at forcing Riverside County taxpayers to cover legal expenses connected to his 2025 ballot seizure investigation, which was ultimately ruled illegal by the California Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court ended up choosing the other side but didn't say anything about fault or private or going rogue, or anything like that," said Bianco's attorney, Bradley Hertz. "I think it was like any other action that doesn't end well, but the county still needs to have the back of its people."

Hertz said Bianco doesn't have an exact figure as to how much he's seeking, but said it would be north of the tens of thousands of dollars range.