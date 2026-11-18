Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is under fire for allegedly using more than $3 million in taxpayer dollars on campaign expenses, at the same time that he's battling the county over legal fees for his failed ballot investigation.

A new report from the Riverside County Auditor-Controller says Bianco used nearly $3.2 million to cover trips for himself and his security detail over the 12-month period he was running for governor. Expenses were used to cover gubernatorial debates, podcast appearances and other political events unrelated to county business, according to a report requested by County Supervisor Jose Medina.

"I just want to go over, very quickly and briefly, some of those expenditures," Medina said during a Board of Supervisors meeting. "Airfare, hotel accommodations, rental vehicles, meals. ... I think it's important that the public sees the expenditure."

According to the Auditor's report, Bianco charged taxpayers for a stay at the Ritz-Carlton for himself and his security detail for a podcast appearance. It also says that he stayed at the JW Marriott in San Francisco for a gubernatorial debate in April, along with his security team, all covered by Riverside County taxpayers.

The auditor included receipts like a taxpayer-covered dinner where Bianco and his security team apparently ordered bone-in ribeye steaks and cream of corn.

"I think it's important that the public sees these expenditures," Medina said.

Undersheriff Don Sharp, a spokesperson for Bianco, defended the expenditures in a statement shared with CBS LA.

"Sheriff Bianco has received death threats dating back to his opposition to COVID mandates and his efforts to stand up for Riverside County residents," the statement said, in part. "Those threats have continued and intensified over time, resulting in arrests both in California and out of state. ... Serving as the elected Sheriff is not a job that ends at the close of business. Sheriff Bianco holds that responsibility 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

At the same time, Bianco is also fighting a battle on another front, as he launches a lawsuit aimed at forcing Riverside County taxpayers to cover legal expenses connected to his 2025 ballot seizure investigation, which was ultimately ruled illegal by the California Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court ended up choosing the other side but didn't say anything about fault or private or going rogue, or anything like that," said Bianco's attorney, Bradley Hertz. "I think it was like any other action that doesn't end well, but the county still needs to have the back of its people."

Hertz said Bianco doesn't have an exact figure as to how much he's seeking, but said it would be north of the tens of thousands of dollars range.