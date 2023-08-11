Riverside County search and rescue teams deploy to Maui wildfires

Search and rescue personnel from Riverside County will be among others statewide deploying to Hawaii as part of the disaster response to the wildfires that have devastated parts of Maui, officials announced Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that he had mobilized members of Urban Search & Rescue units from Riverside, Alameda and Sacramento counties.

At least 67 people were killed, and many are still missing, authorities said.

Evacuations and an assessment of the destruction on Maui are ongoing with more than 1,000 homes and other structures known to be damaged or destroyed, including historic buildings and businesses. Additional crews are arriving on the island to help.

A Federal Emergency Management Agency search and rescue team arrived Thursday night with two cadaver dogs, officials said Friday.

Meanwhile, residents were being allowed to return to the devastated historic town of Lahaina to check on their property starting Friday afternoon, and a daily curfew will be in effect between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the disaster area, officials said.

Officials say the rebuilding process will be lengthy and complicated because basic infrastructure is destroyed.