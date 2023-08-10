Hawaii's historic former capital Lahaina has been devastated by wildfires and its famous banyan tree has been burned

A wildfire ravaging Maui, Hawaii, has killed at least 36 people and devastated the island's historic town, Lahaina, Maui County officials said Wednesday night. Lahaina was once the capital of Hawaii and is home to a number of historic buildings and an iconic banyan tree.

History of Lahaina

Hawaii was founded between 300 to 700 A.D. when Polynesian settlers traveled to the Big Island and named it Havaiki, according to a website for the historic town in Maui. Lahaina became the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom in 1802 when King Kamehameha chose it and built a brick palace there.

Lahaina remained the capital for 50 years, until it was replaced by Honolulu. As the capital, Lahaina was the government's hub — as well as being a center of whaling and fishing — and was home to many historic buildings from that era.

The town attracted Protestant missionaries, who began arriving in 1820. The oldest school west of the Rocky Mountains, Lahainaluna High School, was established in 1831.

Other historic buildings include a lighthouse, built in 1840, and the Baldwin Home, which was built as a missionary compound by a reverend in 1834 and is now a museum. The Lahaina Courthouse, which was built in 1858, was restored in 1998.

The town is also known for its 60-foot banyan tree, a tourist attraction originally planted in 1873. It started out as an 8-foot tree planted by Sheriff William Owen Smith to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Protestant mission to the town.

The tree has been present for many historic moments – it was the site of King Kamehameha III's birthday party in 1886 and when Hawaii became a U.S. territory in 1898, a ceremony was held at the tree.

Lahaina blaze destroys structures, scorches banyan tree

Winds from Hurricane Dora helped fuel the Lahaina blaze on Tuesday. Officials in Maui said Wednesday the wildfire destroyed or damaged 271 structures and injured dozens, while at least 36 were killed.

Some people tried to flee by going into the ocean and at least 14, including two children, needed rescuing from Lahaina's harbor, according to the Coast Guard.

New satellite imagery from today of the fires on the Hawaiian island of #Maui. Seen here is the #Lahaina Banyan Court area. The before image is from June 25, 2023 and the after is from August 9, 2023. pic.twitter.com/P28Ue2jxXi — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) August 10, 2023

The Weather Channel reports the famous banyan tree in Lahaina was burned in the fire. Video from the Hawaii Tourism Authority shows the once lush green leaves appear charred.

Before and after pictures show wildfire damage in Lahaina

Satellite images taken show an overview of Lahaina in June, before the wildfires ravaged the town, and on Aug. 9, after the fires tore through.

A satellite image shows an overview of Lahaina, Maui County, in Hawaii, U.S., June 25, 2023. Maxar Technologies via Reuters

A satellite image shows an overview of wildfires in Lahaina, Maui County, in Hawaii, U.S., Aug. 9, 2023., 2023. Maxar Technologies via Reuters

The historic courthouse, which was built in 1858 and restored about 140 years later, according to the town's website, was obscured by smoke, images taken Aug. 9 show.

Old Lahaina Courthouse Maui Hawaii USA. Andrew Woodley/Universal Images Group via Getty Image

Smoke obscures the old Lahaina courthouse as wildfires driven by high winds destroy a large part of the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii, U.S. Aug. 9, 2023. Dustin Johnson via Reuters

The town's Front Street is a scenic seaside road with boats docked in front of it, lined with shops and restaurants. Images show the once bustling street barren as dark smoke converged over the town. Docks in the town completely looked destroyed by the fires.

Night view of illuminated shop windows, cars and visitors on Front Street, Maui, Lahaina, Hawaii, July 31, 2021. Sftm/Gado/Sipa USA via AP

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Maui officials say wildfire in the historic town has burned parts of one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii. County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview early Wednesday says fire was widespread in Lahaina, including Front Street, an area of the town popular with tourists. (Alan Dickar via AP Alan Dickar / AP

A charred boat lies in the scorched waterfront after wildfires fanned by the winds of a distant hurricane devastated Maui's city of Lahaina, Hawaii, U.S. Aug. 9, 2023. Mason Jarvi via Reuters

Flames are seen near boats docked at Lahaina as wildfires driven by high winds destroy a large part of the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii, U.S. Aug. 9, 2023. Dustin Johnson via Reuters