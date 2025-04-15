Riverside County officials tentatively approve ordinance restricting where e-bikes are allowed to go

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has tentatively approved an ordinance that will restrict where electric bicycles can be operated.

The E-Bike Safety Ordinance was drafted upon request from Supervisor Chuck Washington, who raised issue in September.

"I've personally witnesses instances of unsafe behavior by riders and those around them," Washington said ahead of Tuesday's vote. "While they offer many benefits, riders have a responsibility to ensure the bikes are used safely and responsibly."

The ordinance would typically prohibit the bikes from riding on pedestrian walkways, along sidewalks or on nature and equestrian trails in unincorporated areas, county officials noted. E-bikes would be prohibited from sidewalks and trails and pedestrian overpasses and underpasses as well.

Signage must be posted in areas where the activity is prohibited, or the ordinance would not be enforceable, officials said.

It will be formally approved on May 6 during a second reading. It's similar to similar ordinances that have already been passed in other counties across California.

Washington's sentiment was shared by Supervisors Manuel Perez and Karen Spiegel. He said that his first concern was over the "growing presence" of the bikes on wine country trails in Temecula, and other outdoor recreational sites frequented by horse enthusiasts.

With the ordinance, e-bikes will be classified as pedal-driven motorized two-wheelers that typically rely on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for power, which kicks in as riders reach speeds of at least 20 miles per hour.

Some areas would allow usages where the are not designated bike paths along roadways, which would require that bikers obey traffic laws and avoid conflict with pedestrians and other vehicles.

The ordinance also notes that violators could be issued citations ranging between $100 and $500 depending on the amount of infractions that occur over an annual period.