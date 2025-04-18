Riverside County man arrested for allegedly attacking his father with a machete

A Riverside County man was charged with murder after he allegedly attacking his father with a machete, deputies said.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning in the unincorporated community of Lake Hills, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the 1600 block of Jordana Circle after learning of the assault.

Upon arrival, they spoke with the victim who told them that he was attacked by his 20-year-old son Collin Adam Stewart with a machete. He fled the home after the incident.

Deputies located Stewart a short time later at the intersection of La Sierra Avenue and McAllister Parkway. He was arrested without further incident, they said. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

On Tuesday, Stewart was charged with attempted murder, mayhem and a sentence-enhancing allegation of inflicting great bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies noted.

"Lake Mathews station investigators responded to the scene and assumed the investigation," RSO's press release said. "A search warrant was authored and served at the residence. Evidence was collected, including the machete used in the assault."

Investigators have not yet revealed a motive for the incident, but say that Stewart and the victim were involved in some sort of altercation before the attack.

Anyone who knows more about the incident was asked to contact detectives at (951) 272-5600.