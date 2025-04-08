Riverside County leaders express support for use of Temecula's Galway Downs as 2028 Olympics venue

A group of Riverside County leaders have expressed their support for the use of Temecula's Galway Downs as a venue for equestrian events as the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The team of lawmakers sent a unified message to the Los Angeles City Council and the International Olympic Committee to share their rampant support for the council's decision to include the sprawling equestrian center as a venue for the upcoming games.

"In every way, this international destination for the disciplines of dressage, eventing and jumping is the ideal location for the equine activities," said the letter. "Equine culture has especially deep roots in the Temecula Valley, and the Southern California community has prepared for years to amplify and sustain the momentum generated by the tourism, viewership and celebration that comes with hosting the Olympic Games."

The letter was penned after LA's council unanimously voted on March 28 to add Galway Downs to the Venues Plan for scheduled equine contests during the games and the following Paralympic Games.

"Temecula, Riverside County and the region have also made the community commitment and long-term investment in equestrian sports that will leave a lasting legacy that honors the Olympic movement," the letter said.

U.S. Congressmen Darrell Issa and Ken Calvert, State Senator Kelly Seyarto, Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez, County Supervisor Chuck Washington and Temecula City Councilman Matt Rahn signed the letter, which was directly addressed to LA Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, IOC President Thomas Bach and Los Angeles Paralympic Organizing Committee Chairman Casey Wasserman.

"The choice of Temecula presents unique advantages in that it is the only equestrian venue in the greater Los Angeles region with the existing infrastructure to accommodate all equestrian disciplines, including a full-length cross-country course," the letter said. "The leadership at Galways Downs and this region are ready to showcase Temecula Valley to the world through these events, growing the Olympic experience and building upon the Los Angeles base."

Galway Downs is a massive venue that boasts more than 240 acres of pasture, trails, a one-mile round track, competition rings, 14 arenas and stalls that could house 400 horses. On top of it's equestrian event space, the venue also hosts dozens of weddings, sporting tournaments and various other events throughout the course of the year.