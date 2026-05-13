Man found dead after going missing during Riverside County off-roading trip near Idyllwild

A 56-year-old Riverside County man was found dead on Monday after he went missing during an off-roading trip with his son near Idyllwild, according to authorities.

In a news release shared by the California Highway Patrol, officers said that they were contacted by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for reports of a missing man, Carlos McCowan of Winchester, at around 4:30 p.m. near Indian Creek Road in the Valle Vista area.

"During the day, McCowan was riding on a quad with his 28-year-old son, who was riding a dirt bike," CHP's release said. "Towards the end of the day, his son returned to his truck, but the father did not return."

A sheriff's department helicopter was called to the area to assist with the search, and McCown was found a short time later "hunched over" the 2014 Honda TRX450R he was riding. Both RSO and CHP personnel responded to the area via off-road vehicles to investigate a possible crash, but they said that the quad was located with all of its wheels intact.

They said that McCowan was wearing a helmet and off-road safety clothing when he was found, and that he "displayed no obvious crash injuries."

Police said that McCowan's cause of death is under investigation by the Riverside County Coroner's Office. No further information was provided as the probe continues.