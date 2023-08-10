Riverside County firefighters among crews being sent to aid Hawaii as wildfires rage

Riverside search and rescue crew heading to Maui to assist with search operations

Riverside search and rescue crew heading to Maui to assist with search operations

Riverside search and rescue crew heading to Maui to assist with search operations

As three massive fires continues to rage in Maui, torching the Lahaina coastline, government officials have banded together to provide nationwide assistance to Hawaii.

After state officials announced that 36 people had died as a result of the fire, and more than 250 buildings were destroyed, President Joe Biden approved a Major Emergency Declaration for Hawaii.

"The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Maui County," a statement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. "Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners jumpstart their recovery."

On top of the president's assistance, California Governor Gavin Newsom also announced his own support for the areas impacted by the fires.

On Wednesday, he announced "the deployment of resources and urban search and rescue personnel to assist in the coordination and support of emergency operations in the most impacted areas."

Newsom directed California's Office of Emergency Services to deploy nearly a dozen members of the Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces to search for survivors and assist in recovery operations.

"California stands with the people of Maui and all Hawaiians amid these horrific wildfires that have claimed lives and destroyed the historic town of Lāhainā," said Governor Newsom. "Californians know firsthand the devastating toll of catastrophic wildfires fueled by climate change, capable of wiping out entire communities and centuries of irreplaceable history and heritage. Our state is sending resources to support our Pacific neighbors during their time of need."

One of the teams deploying to Hawaii will come from Riverside County, while the other two will come from Oakland and Sacramento. They are expected to leave early Friday morning.