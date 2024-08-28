Riverside County deputy, two others injured during two-car crash in Mead Valley

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy and two others were injured after a two-car crash in Mead Valley on Tuesday.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Brown Street and Oakwood Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers arrived to the scene where they found that the deputy's Ford Explorer SUV was traveling northbound on Brown when the driver of a Toyota Camry approached eastbound on Oakwood, CHP officers said.

The cars collided in the intersection, with the Camry hitting the SUV on the passenger side, CHP said.

"The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time," police said.

Investigators say that stop signs are posted on Oakwood Street, but Brown Street is a through street.

The deputy suffered minor injuries in the crash while the two occupants of the other car suffered moderate to major injuries, CHP investigators said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

"Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision," officers said.

California Highway Patrol investigators are handling the investigation due to a longstanding practice between the two departments when a deputy is involved in a crash.