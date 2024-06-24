Riverside County deputy arrested for sexually assaulting department volunteer

A Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a department volunteer over the weekend.

Alexander Vanny. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Investigators were made aware of the allegations on Friday, when a female volunteer told a deputy about the assault, which occurred on an undisclosed date, according to a statement from RSO.

"Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the deputy immediately reported the incident to his supervisor," the statement said.

They quickly were able to find enough evidence that Deputy Alexander Vanny, 33, had committed sexual assault against the adult victim, according to the statement.

He was arrested on Saturday and booked for multiple felony sexual assault-related charges, deputies said.

"Vanny was hired by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office in May 2016 and was most recently assigned to the Hemet Sheriff's Station," the statement said. "He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending this investigation."

As the investigation continues, detectives ask anyone with more information to contact them at (951) 955-1698.